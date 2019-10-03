TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

TXZ096-040000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ108>111-040000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-040000-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

ARZ071-072-040000-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ151-040000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ150-040000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ149-040000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 mph becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ153-040000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ152-040000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ165-040000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ166-167-040000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ017-018-040000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ010-011-040000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ001-002-040000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ003-004-040000-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

415 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

