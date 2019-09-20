TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
