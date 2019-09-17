TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph
with higher gusts.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph
with higher gusts.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph
with higher gusts.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph
with higher gusts.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph
with higher gusts.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
