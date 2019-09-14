TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019
_____
409 FPUS54 KSHV 140804
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
TXZ096-150330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-150330-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ112-150330-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph becoming light
and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-150330-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ137-150330-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-151-150330-
Marion-Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-150330-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-150330-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-150330-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-165-150330-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph becoming light
and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-150330-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ017-018-150330-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ010-011-150330-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-150330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-150330-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
304 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
07
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather