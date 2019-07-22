TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
TXZ097-230315-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ096-230315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ108>111-230315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-136-230315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ125-137-230315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ138-230315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ150-151-230315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ149-152-153-230315-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Shelby-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,
and Center
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ166-167-230315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late
morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ165-230315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ001-002-230315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ003-004-012-230315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ005-006-230315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ013-014-230315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ010-011-230315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
400 AM CDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
