TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings
104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
