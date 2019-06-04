TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

324 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

