Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

TXZ096-210330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ112-210330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ108>111-210330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ124-125-210330-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ136-137-210330-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ126-138-210330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ149-210330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ150-210330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ151-210330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ153-210330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ152-210330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-210330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ166-167-210330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

LAZ001-002-210330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

LAZ003-004-210330-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ005-006-210330-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ013-014-210330-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

339 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

