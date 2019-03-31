TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019

774 FPUS54 KSHV 310813

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

TXZ096-010315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ108-010315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ109-010315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ111-010315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ110-010315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ112-010315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ126-010315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ125-010315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ124-010315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ136-010315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ137-010315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ138-010315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ151-010315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ150-010315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ149-010315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ165-010315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ152-010315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ153-010315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ166-010315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ167-010315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

313 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

12

