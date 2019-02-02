TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 1, 2019

771 FPUS54 KSHV 020514

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

TXZ096-022015-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ108-022015-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ109-022015-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ111-022015-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ110-022015-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ112-022015-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ126-022015-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ125-022015-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ124-022015-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ136-022015-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ137-022015-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ138-022015-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ151-022015-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ150-022015-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ149-022015-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ165-022015-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ152-022015-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ153-022015-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ166-022015-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ167-022015-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1114 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

