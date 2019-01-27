TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

_____

859 FPUS54 KSHV 271030

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

430 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

TXZ165-280315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

430 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of light

snow after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

LAZ001-002-280315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

430 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then light

rain and light snow during the mid and late evening. Slight

chance of light snow after midnight. Cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-280315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

430 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Light snow during the mid

and late evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Light snow accumulations possible. Cloudy in the evening...then

becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ005-006-280315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

430 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of light

rain during the early morning. Chance of light snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulations possible. Cloudy in the

evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

LAZ013-014-280315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

430 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of light

rain during the early morning. Chance of light snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulations possible. Mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and

gusty. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

LAZ010-011-280315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

430 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and light snow in the evening, then a

chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Cloudy in the

evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather