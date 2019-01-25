TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

TXZ096-261515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

early evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain and

light snow during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ108>111-261515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ124-136-261515-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of light rain in the late morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ125-137-261515-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ126-138-261515-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ150-151-261515-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ149-152-261515-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ153-166-167-261515-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ165-261515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

LAZ001-002-261515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

LAZ003-004-012-261515-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

LAZ005-006-261515-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

LAZ013-014-261515-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

LAZ010-011-261515-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

312 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

