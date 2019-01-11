TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
_____
617 FPUS54 KSHV 111546
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
TXZ096-120615-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ108>111-120615-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ112-126-120615-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ124-125-120615-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ136-137-120615-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ138-151-120615-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ149-150-120615-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ152-165-120615-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-120615-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
LAZ017-018-120615-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
LAZ010-011-120615-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
LAZ001-002-120615-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
LAZ003-004-120615-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
946 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
