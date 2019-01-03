TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

940 FPUS54 KSHV 030950

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

TXZ096-040400-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow accumulations

expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ108-040400-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ109-040400-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ111-040400-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ110-040400-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ112-040400-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ126-040400-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ125-040400-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ124-040400-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ136-040400-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ137-040400-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ138-040400-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ151-040400-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ150-040400-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ149-040400-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ165-040400-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ152-040400-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ153-040400-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ166-040400-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ167-040400-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

LAZ001-002-040400-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

350 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

