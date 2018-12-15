TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

452 FPUS54 KSHV 152205

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

TXZ096-161200-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-161200-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-161200-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-161200-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-161200-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ136-161200-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-161200-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-151-161200-

Marion-Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ150-161200-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-161200-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-161200-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ152-161200-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-161200-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-161200-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ017-018-161200-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ010-011-161200-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-161200-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-161200-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

405 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

15

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather