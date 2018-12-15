TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of light rain and drizzle during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of light rain and

drizzle during the early morning. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of drizzle during the mid and

late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph during the mid and late

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of drizzle during the mid and

late evening. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph during the mid and late evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of light rain and drizzle during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of light rain and

drizzle during the early morning. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of light rain and drizzle during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of light rain and

drizzle during the early morning. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of drizzle during the mid and

late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

during the mid and late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of light rain and drizzle during the

mid and late evening, then a slight chance of drizzle during the

early morning. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

during the mid and late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of drizzle during the mid and

late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph during the mid and late evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of drizzle during the mid and

late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

during the mid and late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

during the mid and late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1002 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle

during the mid and late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

