TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

797 FPUS54 KSHV 180954

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

TXZ096-190315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-190315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-190315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-125-190315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ136-137-190315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-190315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-190315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-190315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers from mid evening through the

early morning. Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ151-190315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers from mid evening through the

early morning. Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-190315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight

chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early morning,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-190315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-190315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-190315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Chance of

showers early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

LAZ001-002-190315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-190315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight

chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ005-006-190315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ013-014-190315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

354 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

09

_____

