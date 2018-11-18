TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

50s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid

50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers in the late morning. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of light rain through mid morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of light rain through mid morning, then a chance

of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of light rain through mid morning, then a

chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight

chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1031 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of light rain through mid morning, then a

chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight

chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

