TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
435 FPUS54 KSHV 050819
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
TXZ096-060315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ108>111-060315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ112-126-060315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ124-125-060315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ136-137-060315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph
becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ138-151-060315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ149-150-060315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ152-165-060315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ153-166-167-060315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
LAZ017-018-060315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
LAZ010-011-060315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ001-002-060315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
LAZ003-004-012-060315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
LAZ006-014-060315-
Union-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Farmerville, Bernice, and Monroe
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
LAZ005-013-060315-
Lincoln-Jackson-
Including the cities of Ruston and Jonesboro
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
LAZ019-020-060315-
Winn-Grant-
Including the cities of Winnfield, Colfax, Montgomery,
and Dry Prong
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
LAZ021-022-060315-
Caldwell-La Salle-
Including the cities of Clarks, Grayson, Columbia, Jena, Midway,
and Olla
319 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
