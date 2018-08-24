TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

_____

852 FPUS54 KSHV 240908

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

TXZ097-250315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ096-250315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108-250315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ109-250315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ111-250315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ110-250315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ112-250315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ126-250315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ125-250315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ124-250315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ136-250315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ137-250315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ138-250315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ151-250315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ150-250315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ149-250315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ165-250315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-250315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ153-250315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-250315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ167-250315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

408 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

