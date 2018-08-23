TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
853 FPUS54 KSHV 232030
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
TXZ096-241515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ112-241515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ108>111-241515-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ124-241515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ136-241515-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ125-137-241515-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ126-138-241515-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ149-241515-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ150-241515-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ151-241515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ153-241515-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ152-241515-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ165-241515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ166-167-241515-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
LAZ001-002-241515-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY DECLARED FOR FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
LAZ003-004-241515-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
LAZ005-006-241515-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
LAZ013-014-241515-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
LAZ011-012-241515-
Red River-Bienville-
Including the cities of Coushatta, Martin, Arcadia, Ringgold,
and Gibsland
330 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
