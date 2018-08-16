TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ108-170615-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ109-170615-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ111-170615-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ110-170615-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ112-170615-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ126-170615-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ125-170615-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-170615-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ136-170615-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ137-170615-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ138-170615-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ151-170615-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ150-170615-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-170615-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-170615-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-170615-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-170615-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ166-170615-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ167-170615-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1034 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
