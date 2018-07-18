TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
223 FPUS54 KSHV 180827
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
TXZ096-190315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ108>111-190315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ112-190315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ126-190315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ125-190315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ124-190315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ136-190315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ137-190315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ138-190315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ151-190315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ150-190315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ149-190315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ165-190315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ152-190315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ153-190315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ166-190315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ167-190315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
06
_____
