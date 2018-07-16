TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018

_____

110 FPUS54 KSHV 160918

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

TXZ096-170315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ108-170315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ109-170315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ111-170315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ110-170315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ112-170315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ126-170315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ125-170315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ124-170315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ136-170315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ137-170315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ138-170315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ151-170315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ150-170315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ149-170315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ165-170315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ152-170315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ153-170315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-170315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ167-170315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-170315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

418 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather