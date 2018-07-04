TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

521 FPUS54 KSHV 040920

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

TXZ096-050000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 mph becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-050000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-050000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-050000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-150-050000-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 mph becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-050000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-050000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ165-050000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-050000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ017-018-050000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ010-011-050000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-050000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ003-004-050000-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

15

