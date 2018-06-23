TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:08 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
109 FPUS54 KSHV 230501
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
TXZ096-231930-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ108-231930-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ109-231930-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ111-231930-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ110-231930-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ112-231930-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ126-231930-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-231930-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-231930-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-231930-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ137-231930-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ138-231930-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ151-231930-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-231930-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-231930-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-231930-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-231930-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-231930-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-231930-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ167-231930-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-231930-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather