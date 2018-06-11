TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Published 4:58 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
672 FPUS54 KSHV 110853
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
TXZ096-120315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ108>111-120315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ112-126-120315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ124-125-120315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ136-137-120315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ138-151-120315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ149-150-120315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ152-165-120315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
TXZ153-166-167-120315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
LAZ017-018-120315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
LAZ010-011-120315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
LAZ001-002-120315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
LAZ003-004-120315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid
evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
