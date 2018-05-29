TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

_____

540 FPUS54 KSHV 290806

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

TXZ096-300000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-300000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-300000-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

ARZ071-072-300000-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ165-300000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-300000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ017-018-300000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ010-011-300000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-300000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

15

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather