TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

TXZ096-011715-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ108-011715-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ109-011715-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ111-011715-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ110-011715-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ112-011715-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ126-011715-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ125-011715-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-011715-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ136-011715-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ137-011715-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ138-011715-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ151-011715-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ150-011715-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ149-011715-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ165-011715-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ152-011715-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ153-011715-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ166-011715-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ167-011715-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

953 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

