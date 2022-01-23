TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022

_____

300 FPUS54 KSJT 230946

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

TXZ127-232230-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-232230-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Much colder. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140-232230-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-232230-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-232230-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-232230-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-232230-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-232230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ049-232230-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-232230-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-232230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-232230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-232230-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ065-232230-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-232230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ139-232230-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-232230-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Much colder. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-232230-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ155-232230-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-232230-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ077-232230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Much colder. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ168-232230-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-232230-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-232230-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

346 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather