TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 _____ 913 FPUS54 KSJT 120943 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 TXZ127-122215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ072-122215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ140-122215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ054-122215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ169-122215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ154-122215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ098-122215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ099-122215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ049-122215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ113-122215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ114-122215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ128-122215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ064-122215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ065-122215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ066-122215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ139-122215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ071-122215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ073-122215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ155-122215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ076-122215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ077-122215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ168-122215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ170-122215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ078-122215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 343 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 