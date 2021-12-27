TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

TXZ127-272230-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ072-272230-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ140-272230-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ054-272230-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ169-272230-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ154-272230-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ098-272230-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ099-272230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ049-272230-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ113-272230-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ114-272230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ128-272230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ064-272230-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ065-272230-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ066-272230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ139-272230-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ071-272230-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ073-272230-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ155-272230-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ076-272230-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ077-272230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ168-272230-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ170-272230-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ078-272230-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

405 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

