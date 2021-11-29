TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021 _____ 692 FPUS54 KSJT 290900 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 TXZ127-292230- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ072-292230- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ140-292230- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ054-292230- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ169-292230- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ154-292230- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ098-292230- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ099-292230- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ049-292230- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ113-292230- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ114-292230- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ128-292230- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ064-292230- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ065-292230- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ066-292230- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ139-292230- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ071-292230- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ073-292230- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ155-292230- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ076-292230- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ077-292230- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ168-292230- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ170-292230- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ078-292230- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$