TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021 _____ 399 FPUS54 KSJT 120905 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 TXZ127-122115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ072-122115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ140-122115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-122115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ169-122115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ154-122115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ098-122115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ099-122115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ049-122115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ113-122115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ114-122115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ128-122115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ064-122115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ065-122115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ066-122115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ139-122115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ071-122115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ073-122115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ155-122115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ076-122115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ077-122115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ168-122115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ170-122115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ078-122115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 405 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$