TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

418 FPUS54 KSJT 150756

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

TXZ127-152200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-152200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-152200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-152200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-152200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-152200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-152200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-152200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-152200-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ113-152200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-152200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-152200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-152200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-152200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-152200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-152200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-152200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-152200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-152200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-152200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-152200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-152200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-152200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-152200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

256 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

