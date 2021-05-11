TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021 _____ 360 FPUS54 KSJT 110827 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 TXZ127-112200- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ072-112200- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ140-112200- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ054-112200- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ169-112200- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ154-112200- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ098-112200- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ099-112200- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ049-112200- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ113-112200- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ114-112200- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ128-112200- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ064-112200- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-112200- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ066-112200- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ139-112200- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ071-112200- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-112200- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ155-112200- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ076-112200- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-112200- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ168-112200- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ170-112200- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ078-112200- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 327 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. 