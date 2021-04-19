TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021

191 FPUS54 KSJT 190748

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

TXZ127-192200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ072-192200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ140-192200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ054-192200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ169-192200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-192200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ098-192200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ099-192200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-192200-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ113-192200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ114-192200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ128-192200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ064-192200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ065-192200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ066-192200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ139-192200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ071-192200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-192200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ155-192200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ076-192200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ077-192200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ168-192200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ170-192200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ078-192200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

248 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

