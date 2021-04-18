TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

TXZ127-190730-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-190730-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ140-190730-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

20 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-190730-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-190730-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ154-190730-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ098-190730-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-190730-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ049-190730-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ113-190730-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ114-190730-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-190730-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ064-190730-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ065-190730-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ066-190730-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ139-190730-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-190730-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ073-190730-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ155-190730-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ076-190730-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ077-190730-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ168-190730-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ170-190730-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-190730-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

226 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

