TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

869 FPUS54 KSJT 160842

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

TXZ127-162115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-162115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-162115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-162115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-162115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers

late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-162115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-162115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-162115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-162115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-162115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-162115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-162115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-162115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-162115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-162115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-162115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-162115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-162115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-162115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the morning. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-162115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-162115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-162115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-162115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs 77 to 83. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-162115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

