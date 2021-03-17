TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

135 FPUS54 KSJT 170902

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

TXZ127-172130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-172130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-172130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest

30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-172130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-172130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-172130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-172130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest

30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-172130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to northwest

30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-172130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-172130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph shifting to the northwest

30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-172130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest

30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-172130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest

30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-172130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-172130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ066-172130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-172130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-172130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-172130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the

northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-172130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-172130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-172130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-172130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-172130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-172130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

402 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather