TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021

_____

640 FPUS54 KSJT 060915

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

TXZ127-062215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-062215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-062215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-062215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-062215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-062215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-062215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-062215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-062215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-062215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-062215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-062215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-062215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-062215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-062215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-062215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-062215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-062215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-062215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-062215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-062215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-062215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-062215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-062215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

