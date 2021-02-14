TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

_____

683 FPUS54 KSJT 141003

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

TXZ127-142215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 15. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 10 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Chance

of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows near zero. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 9 below to 18 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 13. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 19 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-142215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 19. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 8 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Snow

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 2.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills

of 3 below to 17 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 18. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 18 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 12. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140-142215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 19. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 9 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing sand in the evening. Snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 2. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 18 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 15. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 19 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 below. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 17. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ054-142215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 14.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 13 below to 2 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Areas of

blowing sand in the evening. Lows around 1 below. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 10 below

to 19 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 14. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 19 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Not as cold. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ169-142215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of

1 below to 12 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing sand in the evening. Snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 4. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 16 below zero after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 18. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 17 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-142215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 4 above zero in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing sand in the evening. Snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 3. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 17 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 17. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 18 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-142215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 5 inches. Highs around 15.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Areas of

blowing sand in the evening. Lows around 2 below. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 6 below

to 20 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 13. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 10 below to 22 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around

14. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 10. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-142215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around 16.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Areas of

blowing sand in the evening. Lows around 1 below. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 3 below

to 19 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 12. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 10 below to 22 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around

15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ049-142215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Highs around 15.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 13 below to 2 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Areas of

blowing sand in the evening. Lows around 2 below. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 7 below

to 18 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 14. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 20 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows

around 16. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-142215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around 15.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 10 below to 3 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Areas of

blowing sand in the evening. Lows around 1 below. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 8 below

to 19 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 13. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 20 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around

16. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-142215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs around 16.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 4 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Areas of blowing

sand in the evening. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows near

zero. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chills of 5 below to 18 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 12. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 20 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Not

as cold. Lows around 16. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 12. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ128-142215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs around 16. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 4 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Snow

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows around 1. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of

6 below to 18 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 12. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 19 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 17. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 12. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-142215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 16. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 4 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Chance

of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows near zero. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 19 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 20 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ065-142215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs around 17. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 5 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Chance

of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 1. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to 18 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 17. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 19 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ066-142215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs around 18.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 7 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Snow

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows around 1. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of

5 below to 17 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 16. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 19 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 12. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-142215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 19. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 9 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Snow

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 2.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills

of 11 below to 18 below zero after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 15. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 19 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 18.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-142215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 19. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 7 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Snow

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 2.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills

of 3 below to 16 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 17 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 12. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-142215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around 20. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 9 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Snow

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 2. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to

17 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 18. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 18 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-142215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 2 below

to 13 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing sand in the evening. Snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 4. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 15 below to zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 17. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 17 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs around 30.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 18. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and light sleet

likely in the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ076-142215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 13 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Snow

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 4. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 16 below to

4 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 16 below to 1 above zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ077-142215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 20. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 9 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Snow

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 3. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 10 below to

16 below zero after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 19. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 17 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-142215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 20. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to

10 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Snow

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 3. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to

16 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 18. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 17 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow, light

sleet and rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-142215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of

1 below to 15 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing sand in the evening. Snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 4. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 below zero after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 18. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 17 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow, light

sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of light freezing

rain and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ078-142215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

403 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of

1 below to 12 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing sand in the evening. Snow

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 4. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to

15 below zero after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chills of 1 below to 17 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather