TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

TXZ127-132215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle early in the

morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain, light sleet

and patchy light freezing drizzle late in the morning. Highs in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 12 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs around 17. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind

chills of 1 below to 13 below zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows near zero. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 13. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around

14. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 9. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ072-132215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of

6 below to 8 above zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 2. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 19. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 11. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ140-132215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of

5 below to 8 above zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Cloudy with

snow likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 1.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 16. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 10. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ054-132215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 12 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 14. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs around 16. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Wind

chills of 13 below to 6 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 1 below. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 14. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and light freezing rain after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 13. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 10. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ169-132215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and light

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 2. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of light sleet,

slight chance of rain and chance of light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 12. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ154-132215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow, light freezing rain and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 above zero

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Cloudy with

snow likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 4.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 19. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light freezing

rain in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 18.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 13. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ098-132215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 13. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs around 15. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind

chills of 5 below to 11 below zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 1 below. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 13. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 9.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ099-132215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 14. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs around 15. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Wind chills

of 4 below to 11 below zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows near zero. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 13. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around

11. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 7. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ049-132215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle and slight chance

of light freezing rain early in the morning, then a slight chance

of light freezing rain, light sleet and patchy light freezing

drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind

chills of zero to 12 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 14. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

2 inches. Highs around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of

5 below to 12 below zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 1 below. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 15. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around

11. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ113-132215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle early in the

morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle and slight chance of

light freezing rain late in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 14. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs around 16. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 4 below to 10 below zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 1 below. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 14. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around

11. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 7. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ114-132215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs around 17. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills

of 1 below to 10 below zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows near zero. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 13. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around

13. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 8. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ128-132215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of light freezing rain late in the morning. Slight

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 16. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 18. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 10 below

to 7 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows near zero. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 13. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Not

as cold. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and light freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

light freezing rain. Lows around 10. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ064-132215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and patchy light freezing drizzle early in the morning,

then a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and patchy

light freezing drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 9 below to 4 above zero in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 1. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 19. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 16. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows around 10. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ065-132215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Slight

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 20. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 9 below to 4 above zero in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 1. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 18. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 10. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ066-132215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of

9 below to 4 above zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 1. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 17. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 10. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ139-132215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of

8 below to 7 above zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Cloudy with

snow likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 2.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 17. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 16. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 11. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ071-132215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of

5 below to 7 above zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 2. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower

20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet. Not as cold. Lows around 19. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 12. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ073-132215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 8 above zero

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 2. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 18. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 12. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ155-132215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chills of zero to

15 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows around 5. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 19. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 17. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 14. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ076-132215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chills of 3 below to 18 above zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 4. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

sleet and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 14. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ077-132215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chills of

3 below to 11 above zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 2. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower

20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet. Not as cold. Lows around 19. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of light sleet,

rain, light freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 12. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ168-132215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chills of

3 below to 11 above zero in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Cloudy with

snow likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 1.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 20. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 12. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ170-132215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and light

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows around 5. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and

light sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 19. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of light sleet,

light freezing rain, snow and slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 14. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ078-132215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

353 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet through the day.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 3. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and light

sleet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows around 13. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

