TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021 _____ 365 FPUS54 KSJT 060932 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 TXZ127-062215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ072-062215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ140-062215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ054-062215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ169-062215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ154-062215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ098-062215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ099-062215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ049-062215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ113-062215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ114-062215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ128-062215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ064-062215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ065-062215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ066-062215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ139-062215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ071-062215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ073-062215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ155-062215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ076-062215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ077-062215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ168-062215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ170-062215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ078-062215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 332 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$