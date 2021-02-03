TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

TXZ127-032315-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ072-032315-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ140-032315-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ054-032315-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ169-032315-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ154-032315-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ098-032315-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ099-032315-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ049-032315-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ113-032315-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ114-032315-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ128-032315-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ064-032315-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065-032315-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ066-032315-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ139-032315-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ071-032315-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ073-032315-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ155-032315-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ076-032315-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ077-032315-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ168-032315-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ170-032315-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ078-032315-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

348 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

