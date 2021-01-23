TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

TXZ127-232215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-232215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ140-232215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ054-232215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ169-232215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ154-232215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ098-232215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-232215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ049-232215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-232215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-232215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ128-232215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ064-232215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west around 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ065-232215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ066-232215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ139-232215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ071-232215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west around 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ073-232215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ155-232215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ076-232215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ077-232215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ168-232215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ170-232215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ078-232215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

336 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

