Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
347 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
