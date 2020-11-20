TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

334 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

