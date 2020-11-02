TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

_____

988 FPUS54 KSJT 020954

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

TXZ127-022215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ072-022215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ140-022215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ054-022215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ169-022215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ154-022215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ098-022215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ099-022215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-022215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-022215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-022215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-022215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-022215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ065-022215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ066-022215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ139-022215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ071-022215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ073-022215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ155-022215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ076-022215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-022215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ168-022215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ170-022215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ078-022215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

354 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

_____

