TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

TXZ127-180915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-180915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ140-180915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-180915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-180915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-180915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ098-180915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-180915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ049-180915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ113-180915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ114-180915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-180915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ064-180915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ065-180915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ066-180915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ139-180915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-180915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-180915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ155-180915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ076-180915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-180915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ168-180915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ170-180915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ078-180915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

